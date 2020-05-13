Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares during the period. Qorvo accounts for about 3.7% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Qorvo worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 275.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,163,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.45.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,338. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $122.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

