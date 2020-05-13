QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,095 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Darrell & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $27,335,000. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 50,366 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5,703.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 48,459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,624 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,597 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,043,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,242,556. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

