Quantis Network (QUAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3,701.21

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 37.6% lower against the dollar. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $3,701.21 and $17.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.82 or 0.02041166 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00076727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00171473 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00040153 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork.

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

