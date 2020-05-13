QuickX Protocol (QCX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $105,486.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.48 million and approximately $105,486.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042509 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.33 or 0.03546489 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00055286 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031252 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001829 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,333,778 tokens. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

