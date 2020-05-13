QunQun (QUN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $704,504.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. QunQun has a market cap of $3.08 million and $704,504.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $5.60, $32.15 and $50.98. Over the last week, QunQun has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043045 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.92 or 0.03547566 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031645 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001887 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011004 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,528,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 696,935,192 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $33.94, $18.94, $24.43, $10.39, $20.33, $5.60, $50.98, $24.68, $32.15, $13.77 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.