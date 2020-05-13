Raise Reaches One Day Volume of $10,785.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Raise has a market capitalization of $218,359.48 and approximately $10,785.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raise has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Raise token can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.60 or 0.02041765 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00076713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00173288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00040248 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,650,611 tokens. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io.

Raise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

