Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the April 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:RL opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $128.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2,044.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 49.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

