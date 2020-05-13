Rate3 (RTE) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, BitForex, HADAX and Coinrail. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $509,918.58 and $55,004.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042509 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.33 or 0.03546489 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00055286 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031252 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001829 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, FCoin, BitForex, IDEX, Bibox, DDEX, Ethfinex, HADAX, Coinrail, DEx.top and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

