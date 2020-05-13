Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.34 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.85%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial lowered Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

In other Rattler Midstream news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 1,148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,687.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

