Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.94.

Shares of RBA opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.94. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $45.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,920,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,842,000 after acquiring an additional 102,239 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,718,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after buying an additional 21,698 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,984,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,255,000 after buying an additional 523,749 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,435,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,664,000 after buying an additional 189,400 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $686,750.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $686,750.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

