Raymond James Comments on Franco Nevada Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco Nevada in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s FY2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Franco Nevada from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

FNV stock opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 146.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.59. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of $72.98 and a 1 year high of $147.62.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.92 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,160,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 47,387 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,282,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,611,000 after acquiring an additional 505,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,639,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,275,000 after acquiring an additional 232,005 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Franco Nevada by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,580,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,116,000 after buying an additional 3,700,899 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Franco Nevada by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,920,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,798,000 after buying an additional 1,339,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This is a boost from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.