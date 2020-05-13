RBC Bearings (ROLL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect RBC Bearings to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ROLL stock opened at $114.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $185.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROLL. BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

