Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Rudd International Inc.

Rudd International Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises approximately 2.0% of Rudd International Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rudd International Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,750,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,639,000 after acquiring an additional 384,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $223,480,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,905,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,913,000 after buying an additional 215,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,869,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,083,000 after buying an additional 966,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Edward Jones raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE O traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,036,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,031. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

