Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Methanex (MEOH)

Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/7/2020 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Methanex was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $16.00 to $16.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Methanex was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/1/2020 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

4/30/2020 – Methanex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Methanex for the first quarter of 2020 have been decreasing over the past month. Demand fundamentals for methanol remain healthy despite the global economic weakness. The company is seeing strong demand in energy-related applications. Moreover, its Geismar 3 plant is expected to deliver strong returns on significant capital and operating cost advantages. Further, Methanex remains committed to boost shareholder returns. However, Methanex is exposed to a challenging methanol pricing environment. Fears surrounding global economic growth and trade tensions contributed to the volatility in pricing in 2019. Lower methanol prices are expected to remain a headwind in 2020. Moreover, production outages are affecting the company’s operations. Methanex has also underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

4/30/2020 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Methanex was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/9/2020 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $19.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2020 – Methanex was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Methanex was given a new $21.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Methanex was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

3/18/2020 – Methanex is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Methanex was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/17/2020 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $42.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

MEOH opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 2.24. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Methanex had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $696.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Methanex by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 106,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Methanex by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 167,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 48,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

