Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $14.00 to $10.00.

4/21/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $9.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

4/8/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

3/18/2020 – American Eagle Outfitters was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,803.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $34,245,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $16,437,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,475,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $95,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,654 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,378,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,669,000 after acquiring an additional 863,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.