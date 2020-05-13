Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for General Finance (GFN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of General Finance (NASDAQ: GFN) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2020 – General Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

5/6/2020 – General Finance had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $12.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – General Finance is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – General Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

4/2/2020 – General Finance was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ GFN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.98. 1,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.19. General Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $92.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. General Finance had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Finance Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher A. Wilson sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $116,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,075 shares in the company, valued at $113,960.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,069 shares of company stock valued at $29,238 in the last three months. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of General Finance during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of General Finance by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of General Finance by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Finance by 30.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of General Finance by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

