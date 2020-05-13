Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hiscox (HCXLF)

Hiscox (OTCMKTS: HCXLF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/7/2020 – Hiscox had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/7/2020 – Hiscox was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

5/6/2020 – Hiscox had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/6/2020 – Hiscox was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2020 – Hiscox was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/5/2020 – Hiscox was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “reduce” rating.

4/28/2020 – Hiscox had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/23/2020 – Hiscox had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

OTCMKTS:HCXLF opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44. Hiscox Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

