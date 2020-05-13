Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sandstorm Gold (SSL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE: SSL) recently:

5/11/2020 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$12.25 to C$14.00.

5/8/2020 – Sandstorm Gold was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$12.00.

4/23/2020 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$11.75 to C$12.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.25.

3/25/2020 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$10.50.

SSL opened at C$11.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.79. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 1 year low of C$4.64 and a 1 year high of C$12.15.

Get Sandstorm Gold Ltd alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$31.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.42, for a total transaction of C$113,081.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,334 shares in the company, valued at C$59,688.32. Also, Director David Awram purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 533,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,390,211.20.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.