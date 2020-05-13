Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for State Auto Financial (STFC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for State Auto Financial (NASDAQ: STFC):

5/9/2020 – State Auto Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

5/8/2020 – State Auto Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/6/2020 – State Auto Financial was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/2/2020 – State Auto Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

5/1/2020 – State Auto Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/30/2020 – State Auto Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/6/2020 – State Auto Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

State Auto Financial stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,495. State Auto Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $951.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $349.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

In related news, CEO Michael Larocco purchased 5,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland acquired 14,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.93 per share, with a total value of $324,256.98. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 159,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter worth $12,438,000. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

