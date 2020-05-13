Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Stereotaxis (STXS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS: STXS) recently:

5/9/2020 – Stereotaxis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

5/2/2020 – Stereotaxis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

4/25/2020 – Stereotaxis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

4/24/2020 – Stereotaxis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

4/19/2020 – Stereotaxis is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2020 – Stereotaxis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

4/7/2020 – Stereotaxis is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Stereotaxis stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. Stereotaxis Inc has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.82.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,456.01%. The business had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 573.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 10,033.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 116,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

