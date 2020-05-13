Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,100 by Credit Suisse Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 6,100 ($80.24) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC set a GBX 7,300 ($96.03) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.82) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,350 ($96.69) to GBX 7,450 ($98.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.98) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 7,300 ($96.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,682.63 ($87.91).

RB opened at GBX 7,020 ($92.34) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,316.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,118.54. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 14,718 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,833 ($76.73), for a total value of £858,500.94 ($1,129,309.31).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

