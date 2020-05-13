RED (RED) Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. RED has a market capitalization of $318,051.43 and approximately $1,952.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. In the last seven days, RED has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00472697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012305 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003620 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003109 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005653 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000253 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

