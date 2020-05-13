ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 42.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 42.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bleutrade. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $62.99 million and $1.02 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 232.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012594 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00794276 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00039211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00026920 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00255939 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00145897 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001945 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, C-Patex, Bisq, YoBit, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.