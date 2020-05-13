Redwood Investments LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,742 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.44.

ADBE traded down $10.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $354.90. 2,262,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,602. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.19. The firm has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

