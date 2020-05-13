Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.18. Redwood Trust posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 115.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

RWT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $482.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

