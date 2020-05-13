Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Director Christopher B. Hetrick Purchases 8,725 Shares

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 8,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $207,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $119,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. 45,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.46. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

RCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 990.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 5,236.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

