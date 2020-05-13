Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.0117

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges including Koinex, Bancor Network, CoinExchange and DDEX. During the last seven days, Request has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $9.16 million and $105,058.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.13 or 0.03547477 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00054780 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031166 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,410,186 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Huobi Global, Ethfinex, KuCoin, DDEX, CoinExchange, IDEX, COSS, Koinex, Gate.io, CoinPlace, Binance, GOPAX, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Kyber Network, Bitbns, Coineal and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

