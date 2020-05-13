Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 13th (CLSK, CM, CNR, CNST, CPK, CRNCY, CRRFY, CTAGY, DLHC, DNN)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, May 13th:

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Get CleanSpark Inc alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Capita plc provides customer, business and professional support services to private and public organizations. It offers business process management, consultancy and change management, corporate and administration, customer management, debt, digital and software, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, property and infrastructure, and travel and events. The company serves banking and financial services, local and central government, defense, education, emergency services, health, police and justice, insurance, life and pensions, retail, telecom and media, transport and utilities sectors. Capita plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The Company offers buying, selling and renting houses. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.