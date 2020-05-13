Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for WD-40 (WDFC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) in the last few weeks:

5/9/2020 – WD-40 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

5/6/2020 – WD-40 was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/3/2020 – WD-40 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

4/25/2020 – WD-40 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

4/18/2020 – WD-40 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

4/13/2020 – WD-40 had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $225.00 to $212.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2020 – WD-40 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $191.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

4/4/2020 – WD-40 was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2020 – WD-40 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

3/28/2020 – WD-40 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $224.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

3/27/2020 – WD-40 was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – WD-40 was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/18/2020 – WD-40 was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

WDFC opened at $171.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.54 and a 200-day moving average of $185.93. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $151.16 and a twelve month high of $211.68.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in WD-40 by 75.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.