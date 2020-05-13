Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL):

5/8/2020 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $215.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Chardan Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/17/2020 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/15/2020 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

4/3/2020 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $110.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $56.82 and a one year high of $121.21.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.40). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

