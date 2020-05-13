Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for DSP Group (DSPG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ: DSPG) recently:

5/7/2020 – DSP Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2020 – DSP Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

5/5/2020 – DSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

5/4/2020 – DSP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – DSP Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/23/2020 – DSP Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/2/2020 – DSP Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2020 – DSP Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:DSPG traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,653. The stock has a market cap of $373.90 million, a P/E ratio of -146.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $18.74.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other DSP Group news, CFO Dror Levy sold 30,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $501,537.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia Paul bought 47,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $505,071.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 204,067 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,190 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DSP Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,634,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 112,745 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DSP Group by 40.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 94,324 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 39.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 241,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 68,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

