Retirement Network Buys 5,607 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Retirement Network lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the quarter. Retirement Network’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $73.62. 11,521,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,719,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

