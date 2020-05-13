Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd Foley sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $32,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,501 shares of company stock worth $1,527,569. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after buying an additional 113,164 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 52,296 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,305,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,848,000 after buying an additional 898,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $910.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 15.14, a quick ratio of 15.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $29.13.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

