Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Up 20.0% in April

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 858,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 26,695 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 219,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 77,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

