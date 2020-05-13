Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €42.00 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €42.00 ($48.84) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DWNI. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.79 ($42.78).

DWNI stock opened at €38.53 ($44.80) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.75. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.29).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

