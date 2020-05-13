Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to $3.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PEYUF. Canaccord Genuity lowered Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Shares of PEYUF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,173. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.35.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

