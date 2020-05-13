Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s previous close.

DT has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.85. 71,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 115,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $3,882,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 567,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,743.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,957,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,817,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,687,209.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 855,807 shares of company stock valued at $26,350,408 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.