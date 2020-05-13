Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised National Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities raised National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

NTIOF traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,352. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.16. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $56.73.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 19.05%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

