Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up approximately 1.1% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCL. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.19.

NYSE:RCL traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.53. The company had a trading volume of 22,527,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,447,787. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

