Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 24,719 Shares

Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $243,976.53. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,596 shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $127,849.40.

Royce Global Value Trust stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,803. Royce Global Value Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 21,984 shares during the last quarter.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

