Rudd International Inc. Sells 1,011 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rudd International Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Rudd International Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,871,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 24,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,981,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK traded down $6.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,932. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.05 and its 200-day moving average is $142.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

