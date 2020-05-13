Rudd International Inc. Sells 2,256 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Rudd International Inc. cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Hasbro accounts for about 2.0% of Rudd International Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rudd International Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Hasbro by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,946,000 after buying an additional 2,924,409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Hasbro by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,487,000 after buying an additional 1,834,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,667,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,390,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 937,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,074,000 after purchasing an additional 444,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

HAS traded down $2.70 on Wednesday, hitting $62.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,542. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.94.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

