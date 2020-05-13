Rudd International Inc. Sells 3,542 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Rudd International Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. Rudd International Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 49,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,840,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138,491. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

