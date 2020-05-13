Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of -1.09

Media headlines about Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ryanair earned a daily sentiment score of -1.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.41.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

