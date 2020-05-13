Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Price Target Increased to $3.25 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 111.04% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSVF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 484,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,204. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.72.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Back River gold project, which covers an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project covering an area of approximately 13,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.