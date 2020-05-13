Sabre Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 46,685 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,881% compared to the average daily volume of 2,357 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

In other news, Director John C. Siciliano bought 10,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,826.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sabre by 137.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 586.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Sabre by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.76. Sabre has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

