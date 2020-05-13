SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €4.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) has been given a €4.50 ($5.23) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 11.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €6.90 ($8.02) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC set a €4.70 ($5.47) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.70 ($8.95) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.10 ($8.26) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SAF-HOLLAND has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.13 ($7.13).

SAF-HOLLAND stock opened at €5.07 ($5.89) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. SAF-HOLLAND has a 52-week low of €3.17 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of €11.08 ($12.88). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.03. The firm has a market cap of $202.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14.

SAF-HOLLAND Company Profile

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

