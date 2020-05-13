Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 769,900 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 643,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAFE. TheStreet lowered shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. Safehold has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20 and a beta of -0.37.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Safehold had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $783,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,511,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,475,979.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,879,651 shares of company stock worth $107,167,551. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 80.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 259.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 54,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

