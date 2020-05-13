salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,060,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 245,807 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 3.3% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.12% of salesforce.com worth $2,744,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 27,500.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 276 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in salesforce.com by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 109,127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM traded down $7.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.64. 12,525,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,114,105. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 847.49, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.53.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,867 shares of company stock worth $67,375,641 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

