Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Director Acquires $71,206.20 in Stock

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Director Pamela A. Little purchased 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $71,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $471,094.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 137,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,462. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $711.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SASR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $17,589,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,954,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,365,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,111,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after buying an additional 111,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.